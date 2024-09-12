In recent times, a Latino living in the United States shared an emotional video in which He said he wants to leave for this reason and longs to return to his native country.

The TikTok account, BryanWilliams’ vlog, which has more than 103,000 followers and is constantly being shared content focused on Latinos who are interested in the American dream, released a recording that moved many people.

This is a video that narrates The desire that a large number of Latinos feel to be able to live and work in the United States. However, he sometimes says that there comes a time when They want to go home and they can’t.

In the recording, which has more than 600,000 views, you can hear: “We managed to get to the United States, what one day began as a dream and a desire is now being fulfilled.. And the idea we had of this life is completely different.” In this regard, the titoker explains that although physical work can be heavy, it is Mental and psychological fatigue is what usually affects the most, as he highlights that it is hard to have to be away from loved ones. “Hugs have become video calls, and no one prepares you for this,” said the Latino.

Finally he explains that, although it sounds ironic, many People with the dream of living in the United States now want to return homeHowever, they cannot do so because they are still working towards their goals.

The psychological impact on Latinos living in the United States, far from their families



According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Migration can have a psychological impact in the people who leave and in those who stay, as it can generate feelings of confusion, sadness, frustration, stress, anxiety, and feelings of loss.