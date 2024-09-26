A man of origin Latin He decided to come to the United States. and he undertook a journey of more than two months, in which he traveled through several countries to reach his destination, even with the limitation of having only one leg.

The story of Jackson Pedron, 41 years old and of Venezuelan origin, was made known by Chicago Tribunewhere they published that the man along with his wife Carolina Hidalgo and their four children They faced various challenges, but always with the conviction of arrive to the country of the stars and stripes in search of the American dream.

Jackson spent more than two and a half months using crutches and his old prosthetic leg to travel to several countries where faced tough obstacles such as having to cross the Darién area between Colombia and Panamawhere they walked through ‘jungles full of human remains’, the aforementioned media reported.

Then they crossed Central America and in Mexico they traveled on the famous La Bestia cargo train, where they lost their money and documents. Finally They managed to reach the border and cross into El Paso, Texas. Already there, They went to the United States authorities to seek asylum and were transferred to Chicago.

Jackson Pedron and his wife got married in the United States. Photo:TikTok Jackson Pedron Share

The reasons for the Latino with one leg who traveled through different countries to reach the United States



According to an interview published by Chicago TribuneJackson Pedron undertook a dangerous journey to Chicago to escape the violence and threats to his family.

To Pedron you He had his leg amputated in 1999 after men tried to steal his shoes. in Caracas. The lack of proper medical care aggravated his condition, and his life from then on was challenging. Despite this, along with his wife Carolina Hidalgo, who also faced death threats from the government after taking medical leave during a complicated pregnancy, She decided to flee to protect her children and look for a life.

Despite the difficulties, Pedro and his family arrived in the United States in 2023, where they seek asylum and the opportunity to start a new life.