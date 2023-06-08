Friday, June 9, 2023
He is Jorge Mas, the millionaire who managed to bring Messi to Inter Miami

June 8, 2023
He is Jorge Mas, the millionaire who managed to bring Messi to Inter Miami


Lionel MessiLionel Messi.

AFP, Inter Miami Twitter

The businessman is the son of one of the leaders of the Cuban diaspora in the US.

Messi will land in an Inter Miami that is going through a major sporting crisis and is bottom of the East with only 15 points after 16 games (five wins and 11 losses).

Messi in Miami: the role of Jorge Mas

Photo:

Social networks, Inter Miami Twitter

The Inter Miami squad has very prominent Latinos such as the Venezuelan Josef Martínez or the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana and now their hopes are mainly for the US Cup, where this Wednesday they will play the quarterfinals in a single match against a team lower-tier clubs like Birmingham Legion FC.

Wearing a pink shirt for their home games and black for their away games, Inter Miami is owned by David Beckham and the brothers Jorge Mas (also president of Real Zaragoza in Spain) and José Más.

Los Mas are the sons of Jorge Mas Canosa, who is remembered as one of the great opponents of the government of Fidel Castro in Cuba. In fact, he is recognized as one of the leaders of the Cuban diaspora in the US.

Jorge Mas Jr. is the CEO of Inter. Precisely, a tweet of his, one day in advance, had shed light on Messi’s arrival in Miami.

For its part, the team plays its home matches at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, located about 50 kilometers north of Downtown Miami and with capacity for 19,100 spectators.

Nevertheless, the great project of Inter Miami is the construction of the Miami Freedom Parkan ambitious billion-dollar sports and entertainment complex that will include a 25,000-seat stadium.

*With agencies.

Recommended

