After bombing that occurred in a restaurant this Tuesday June 27 in Kramatorsk, Ukrainethe place where, precisely, they were Héctor Abad Faciolince, Sergio Jaramillo, former peace commissioner and Catalina Goméza journalist focused on Middle Eastern issues, who managed to escape the event unharmed, Jaramillo’s wife spoke with RCN and assured that the ex-commissioner is well.

The restaurant where the attack took place was RAI Pizzeria, where three people lost their lives and 40 are injured.

Ana María Romero, the wife of Sergio Jaramillo, told the aforementioned medium that in this place her husband, Abad and Goméz were having lunch with Victoria Amelina, Ukrainian writer and who is in critical condition after the bombing.

A volley of Russian rockets struck a Kramatorsk restaurant as it was packed with customers. Four dead and dozens injured

On the front, Russia is retreating

One is a consequence of the other pic.twitter.com/AlSOuxFAed — Nacho Montes de Oca (@nachomdeo) June 27, 2023

In addition, she assured that minutes after the attack, Jaramillo contacted her and gave her some details of what happened, according to the previously mentioned medium:

“They were already going to stop, they were already coming to pay the bill. As soon as it happened, Sergio called me to tell me that he was fine and that the others were finewho were waiting for Victoria (the Ukrainian writer in critical condition), but I have not been able to speak with him calmly so that he can give me the details”.

Likewise, Romero pointed out to the aforementioned medium the emotional situation of the former peace commissioner:

“I think that he is also a bit in shock, as watching everything that is happening. I hope I can talk to him later, when things have calmed down. I thank the gods, I don’t know, the circumstances, that he hasn’t been sitting somewhere else and that he can be telling the story.”.

Finally, Romero spoke about the Ukrainian writer who is fighting to stay alive and said that: “I had the opportunity to meet her in Cartagena. She is a great person, a very beautiful person. We must pray for her and for all the others who are in this absurd war”.

