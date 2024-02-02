Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Press Split

Hendrik Wüst has not yet played a role in the Elections Research Group's popularity rankings. Now he lands in second place from a standing start.

Mainz – When you talk about the Union's possible candidates for chancellor in the next federal election in 2025, the names Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder predominantly come up. But there is a third contender that is not so much in focus: Hendrik Wust. Surveys saw him ahead of Merz. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia is currently experiencing a high.

Wüst furiously rises to become the second most popular politician in Germany

Wüst has immediately become Germany's second most popular politician in the new ZDF “Politbarometer”. The CDU politician had not yet been mentioned in the poll by the elections research group, but now he is even leaving his CDU colleagues Söder and Merz behind. Wüst was rated with an average of 0.7. The scale goes from plus 5 to minus 5.

When it comes to popularity, Hendrik Wüst (l.) leaves his Union colleagues Friedrich Merz (r.) and Markus Söder behind. © picture alliance/dpa | Kai Osthoff

CSU boss Söder landed directly behind him in the rankings. It was rated 0.1. In January, the Prime Minister of Bavaria got a value of 0.0. Friedrich Merz finds himself in fourth place. The CDU chairman was rated minus 0.4 (January: minus 0.3).

Pistorius continues to lead the popularity rankings unchallenged – Weidel is at the bottom of the top 10

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius continues to be the undisputed number one in the ranking of the ten most important politicians. Its average popularity rating was 1.6 (January: 1.5). The SPD politician is currently surfing a wave of popularity. In another survey, a large majority of respondents even wanted Pistorius to replace Olaf Scholz as Chancellor.

The top 10 completes…

5: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from the Greens (minus 0.6)

6 her party colleague and Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (minus 0.6)

7: Sahra Wagenknecht (minus 0.7), who just founded her own party

8: Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the FDP (minus 0.8)

9: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (minus 1.1)

10: AfD leader Alice Weidel (minus 2.5)

ZDF “Political Barometer”: Faeser is removed from the ranking of the ten most important politicians

While Weidel is by far the bottom, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is no longer among the ten most important politicians in Germany.

Reich Chancellor, tamer and scary figure: the Bavarian political celebrities at the “Fastnacht in Franconia” View photo series

The ranking is created by the election researchers asking, without specifying names, who the respondents think the most important politicians are at the moment, and then specifically determining the popularity ratings on the specified scale for the ten most frequently mentioned people. For the survey that has now been published, the Elections Research Group surveyed 1,217 eligible voters in Germany by telephone or online from January 30th to February 1st. (mt)