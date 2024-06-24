This is certainly not a very happy time for the British Royals. And these days in particular are complicated days for Royal family. This time we don’t have to talk about the two most searched names of the royal family in recent months, we don’t have to mention either King Charles or Kate Middleton, but Princess Anna.

There Princess Anne was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a precaution following what can be described as an “accident”. You can’t stay calm for a moment, you can’t really breathe again for the English royals. With a timing that is keeping the subjects of the Crown in suspense, the 73-year-old seems to be able to “completely and quickly recover good health conditions”. An official note also states that “The king has been informed and, together with the entire royal family, wishes the princess a speedy recovery”.

But what happened to the princess? For those who do not remember this figure of the royal family, Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, is the younger sister of King Charles. The elderly royal has always shown a strong and resolute character and her rapid and tenacious recovery will also be no exception.

Just today June 24th, however, he is experiencing difficult times. The precise causes ofinjury of Princess Anne have not been confirmed. According to the BBC, it seems that the hospitalization came after a small accident involving the princess. This refers to “a small impact with the head or legs of a horse”. All to be confirmed for the moment. Meanwhile, the Royal Family rallies around Anna.

The princess was due to travel to Canada later this week to attend a ceremony at a war memorial in Newfoundland. Princess Anne, born in 1950, just under two years after Charles, the current King of England, Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. The birth of her brothers made her “slip” down the line of succession to the throne, and is currently in sixteenth place no less. Passionate about horse riding, Princess Anne was also the first member of the royal family to participate in the Olympics, in 1976.