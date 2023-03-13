Hermosillo, Sonora.- Three years and four months after the Bavispe massacre, where three women and six children from the LeBarón family died, the Mexican authorities arrested another alleged implicated.

The above information was released this Sunday, March 12, by Adrián LeBarón, who thanked the police forces for catching the alleged criminal and presenting him to justice.

“One less criminal on the streets. I want to share that the @FGRMexico with the @GN_MEXICO_ and the @SEDENAmx arrested and brought before a judge one more of the 100 who participated in the massacre against my family,” the activist wrote on his official Twitter account.

“I want to recognize his work and bless him. Thank you to those who put their lives at risk for justice. You face adversity for our country and that should fill you with pride. Thank you for taking a little bit of fear away from the region, ”he added in a second post.

Tragedy of Baviste, Sonora

It was on the afternoon of Monday, November 4, 2019, when a caravan made up of three vehicles containing 17 members of the LeBarón family, three women and 14 minors, were ambushed by armed individuals who shot at them until one of the weapons exploded. units where they traveled.

The attack occurred around 1:00 p.m. local time on a dirt road that connects the communities of San Miguelito (Sonora) with Pancho Villa (Chihuaua), near the municipality of Bavispe.

During the events, nine victims died, three adult women and six minors, while six other minors were injured.