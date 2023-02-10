Saltillo.- A woman asks for help to recover her belovedor dog named RAMwho he claims he is gay and his boyfriend is waiting for him at home.

RAM He has not been at home for days and his mistress is looking for him, he even published the following on social networks: “Please, if you have it, I will give you a reward, it is not convenient for you to keep it, it is not pure French, howl and bark well ugly his boyfriend is waiting for him at home because he is gay (he doesn’t like puppies at all), he pees inside the house and he’s very ma#%n with everyone. If anyone saw him or ran over him, please tell me, I just want him to come home, he is my best friend.”

The owner also shared details about the disappearance of his puppyHE loss at the intersection of Primo de Verdad and Hidalgo streets, in the Bellavista neighborhood, in saltillo.

RAM He is small, a cross between a French and a white Chihuahua, he is 5 years old and his mistress confirms that he is gay.

We recommend you read:

He puppy He was last seen last Saturday, February 4 around 1:00 p.m., if you know anything about him, dog or have you seen it please call the number 8442293520, there is a monetary reward for whoever delivers it.