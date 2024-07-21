Through a TikTok video that went viral, a man of American origin He told a detail that he discovered in Latin America and Upon returning to the United States, he was outraged not find it available.

Zac Morris, who constantly shares content with its more than 3 million followers, relates his vision as a foreigner in Argentina and frequently makes comparisons between both cultures and lifestyles recounted something that For him it has become indispensable and it does not exist in his country.

In one of his most successful videos, Morris revealed that upon returning to the United States he found a significant difference between the country of the stars and stripes and Argentina, as he assured that although the north american country has an impressive infrastructure but lacks something that is already basic for him: bidets.

In the recording, which already has more than 380 thousand views, the man can be heard saying: “I lived in Argentina and it has damaged my mind. Now I’m in the capital of the most developed country in the world, supposedly, with all its innovation, elegant streets, impeccable architecture and infrastructure… They have all these things, and They didn’t think of anything more useful for cleaning themselves than toilet paper.I don’t understand how toilet paper is still the norm here! Paper is not hygienic compared to bidet water“Now it’s my turn to take a bath,” he said indignantly.

What is a bidet, the object mentioned by the American who lived in Argentina



According to the manufacturer Muebles P Baño, A bidet is a personal cleansing device. with which you can offer a more effective and comfortable cleaning experience than that obtained with traditional toilet paper.

The site claims that A toilet bidet uses water to clean the back area of ​​the body after using the bathroom.Although in some countries it is integrated into the toilet, in Argentina it is usually a separate installation.