Obesity is not only a condition that generates a lot of discrimination in society, but it can also lead to serious health problems. Over time Multiple weight loss strategies have been implementedbut some can be dangerous for the patient, Just like what happened to a man from the United States.

According to the criteria of

He is 62, lives in Colorado and, as explained on the site Business Insider, He had to be hospitalized after taking a weight loss drug for six months.which gave him results in that matter but It brought him serious side effects that left him with palpitations, tremors, fever and sweating..

The drug the man took was tirzepatide, and with it he was able to lose up to 40 kilograms. during the time he took it gradually increasing the dose, but he never imagined that another medication he was taking in parallel for another thyroid treatment could leave him in the hospital: as he did not reduce the dose of the other medication, triggered a dangerous disease called thyrotoxicosis.

This was confirmed by the doctors who treated him in the emergency room, according to the aforementioned media. By losing weight too quickly and not adjusting his other medication, he ended up suffering from a new disease. That is why Specialists recommend careful monitoring of secondary medications while undergoing treatment with tirzepatide.

Weight loss medications can have side effects. Photo:iStock Share

The side effects of losing weight in a short time, according to specialists in the United States

You have to be very careful when losing weight quickly by resorting to medications. Business Insider They spoke with specialist doctors, and they assured that this situation can cause what is called “Ozempic’s face”, or sagging skin; as well as hair loss, loss of muscle mass, nausea, diarrhea and constipation.

“Doctors advise patients not to cut calories too much even if they have lost their appetite with medications.”they detailed, and also recommend that patients try to consume enough protein to help protect muscle tissue and avoid these side effects.

Even though they are not as common and it is more difficult for them to appear, they also Symptoms such as blindness and stomach paralysis may arisewhich have been recorded in some patients who did not have adequate control when losing weight quickly through the use of medications.