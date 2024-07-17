A strong Story was revealed by a 31-year-old woman who decided to leave his job with a fixed salary in the United States, to do it on his own and do it autonomously. However, things They are not turning out as you expected when you made this decision.. For this reason, His parents are taking over his mortgage for six monthswithout being millionaires or having a great economic situation.

because according to her, They were "witnesses to how unhappy I was during my 10 years of corporate employment and how my mental health was affected." And he explained that They are "happy to be able to support me," knowing that "I will work hard to become self-sufficient again." Her parents decided to help her almost without being asked.

In his testimony given to Business InsiderClarified that Parents don’t expect that return the money to them and explained how they were able to afford that payment“My move into self-employment coincided with them receiving a sum, hence their ability to pay my mortgage.”

The story of the young woman from the United States who left her job and received help from her parents to pay her mortgage



In March, Isabella Silvers, decided to leave her job of seven years, something I had been analyzing since 2021. In two days that he had free, he established contacts to write in new areas and He was happy to experience control of his timeHowever, everything was cut short when he left his job and realized how necessary that money was, since although he managed to get some sporadic jobs, I was not sure of a good monthly salary.

When he ran out of his last salary from his corporate job, he realized that the opinion articles he wrote on the various portals that opened their doors to him were not enough, since they were not constant flows of money. Thus, No He had no choice but to borrow money from his parents.