According to the criteria of

Through Business InsiderJonathan Levin, a travel blogger and freelance writer, said he has been able to see a lot of tourist attractions. However, has had some disappointments Well, when I arrived they were not as I had imagined or, They did not correspond at all to the images I had seen on the Internet or other sources.

Between the places he highlighted that he probably wouldn’t go back to or did not meet your expectations are:

Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in Kyoto: This is because he argued that it was much smaller than he expected.

The Spanish Steps in RomeLevin said that “most places, like the Colosseum, left me speechless. Unfortunately, some of the most famous monuments in Rome, like the Spanish Steps, did not leave the same impression.”

The Changing of the Guard ceremony in London: In this regard, he said that this event lasts 45 minutes but he considered it almost eternal and he did not find it exciting or entertaining.

The Sagrada Familia in BarcelonaThe man said that, despite the importance of the attraction and the imposing nature of its structure, “its unfinished construction is still noticeable, and the endless presence of cranes and scaffolding makes it quite unpleasant to the eye.”

Marina Sands SkyPark Observation Deck in Singapore: concluded that although the view is spectacular, it was not worth the cost of admission or the wait time.

The Spanish Steps in Rome was not as impressive as I expected. Photo:Google Maps Share

How much does it cost to travel around the world for a year from the United States?



If you are interested in get to know different countries and have a year available To do so, you must know that according to Yahoo Financeuntil the end of 2022, should save around US$100,000 to cover the expenses of four people, or US$25,000 if you decide to venture alone. The publication contemplates spending US$150 per day and this figure should cover visits to tourist sites as well as meals.