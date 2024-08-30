ORAn Arizona man bought a piece of land 25 years ago where he planned to build a house when he retired, but now he has been told that he no longer has it.

According to the criteria of

According to the media Business InsiderWilliam Gordon bought a lot in Tucson, Arizona, in 1999 for US$76,500, but in March 2023, Someone who, according to the man, impersonated him, sold the lot for US$200,000The real owner of the land realized the fraud when received a notification by mail with the sale detailsThere she discovered that the social security number included was not hers and that the address was incorrect.

As a result, it was reported that the buyers of the property received the refund, but Gordon was has faced various problems in recovering its property.

Upon contacting the title company, he discovered that The notary used for the transaction was located more than five and a half hours away. away, in a completely different county than Tucson, where the sale took place. In addition, the warranty deed recorded by the county contained incorrect details.

Finally, the cited media reported that Gordon continues to fight to regain his groundand has questioned the lack of rigor in the identity verification process in such significant transactions. “I can’t cash a $20 check at a bank without two forms of identification and Are you handling transactions of hundreds of thousands of dollars without any process to confirm identities??” he concluded.

The true owner has had many obstacles in recovering his property. Photo:Google Maps Share

Land fraud is becoming more common in the United States



According to Business Insider, William Gordon is one of many people Homeowners who have been victims of real estate fraudThe outlet reported that in 2022, 11,578 people in the United States reported losing a total of $350,328,166 to real estate scams, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, a 64 percent increase from 2021.