Millions of people in the United States are constantly striving to be the best and excel in school, trusting that their degrees and good performance will allow them to get a good job once they leave college. But Roland Hesmondhalgh says that despite his qualifications, he has been looking for work for four years.

Hesmondhalgh said, through an article he published in the media Business Insider, that started looking for a job in January 2020 and, still no luck.

Among his professional experience he said that he worked as a photojournalist in 2019 part-time while She was studying for her bachelor’s degree in multiplatform journalism at the Florida Institute of Technology.

He thought that once he got his degree, given his experience, it would be easy for him to find a full-time job. But He hasn’t gotten anything other than occasional freelance jobs taking photos or writing scripts for YouTube, which he said brings in very little income.

The 32-year-old man who lives in Virginia said he looks for and applies for jobs every week and has not sat back. She decided to study a master’s degree in journalism at Georgetown last year, but still can’t find a job opportunity.

He added that it has reached such a degree that has even started looking for jobs in restaurants and retail storesBut on most occasions he has not been able to get a second interview.

The reason they have given him for many of the jobs is that he is overqualified. for the entry-level positions you have applied for.

What does the American man who has been out of work for years plan to do?

Roland Hesmondhalgh’s situation has been getting worse because has had to resort to student loans, Amazon sales of a young adult book she wrote and money left to her by her father after his death to support her. She has also had to turn to her mother for help, even saying she may have to move in with her next year if her situation doesn’t improve.

He doesn’t plan on giving up for now, though. He’s listed on at least six online job boards and is applying for in-person rather than remote positions. apply for any job for which you feel qualified.

Since he has two degrees in journalism, he would prefer to develop in that area, But she believes her lack of experience in a newsroom will prevent her from making a career in the profession, which has also seen a significant slowdown in hiring.

He added that In jobs where professional qualifications are not important, these have played against them. For entry-level jobs, however, they do not represent any value and, on the contrary, lead to rejection.

But that doesn’t mean he has never worked. He has been employed in pizzerias, kennels and supermarkets. His plan is to continue searching while continuing his education. through Harvard’s online creative writing program to stay active as a writer.

“It hurts me to see so many people and news that say there is a record of hiring and I can’t get anything even for minimum wage. “It doesn’t matter that I spent years in college and invested tens of thousands of dollars in training,” Hesmondhalgh concluded.