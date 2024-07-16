A woman resident in the United States and born in the country, to a British and Indian family, recently revealed that Most American citizens mispronounce his nameusing a modality specific to the language in the region.

According to the criteria of

The subtle differences in the pronunciation of English in the various nations where it is the first language become big problems for some people, as is the case of Amita Chatterjee. The main problem that the American citizen faces with her compatriots is rooted in her family, because His mother, Britishand His father, originally from India, They decided to give it a Sanskrit name.

In the ancient language, Amita means “immeasurable” or “without limits”, and according to her own testimony in dialogue with the environment Business Insiderthe correct way to pronounce it is “ah-mee-tah,” like their parents do. However, most Americans pronounce it “uh-mee-duh,” because of the sound that the letter t has in his way of speakingand They don’t notice the error even if I correct them.

“Saying my name with the “duh” sound may not sound bad to some, but I feel like it makes my name sound awkward and old school.“, he noted in the interview. To educate others on the pronunciation of his name, Amita’s uncle found a useful trick: Amita is a little more than a yard (a meter, a metter in English).

Learning from those who mispronounce their name

In the published article, Amita revealed that she once entered a job where her boss pronounced “Amina”and after trying hard to correct his companions so that they would not mispronounce his name, he laid down his weapons and began to respond in kind.

Most people in the United States mispronounce his name. Photo:iStock Share

The woman then revealed the strategy she uses when introducing herself to avoid future misunderstandings. “When I meet people, I introduce myself as ‘ah-mee-tah’, and when they usually respond with ‘uh-mee-duh?’, I respond with ‘no, ah-mee-tah, with a ‘T’,” she said. To conclude, Amita said that over the years she took the situation in a different way and He began to value more people who take the time to learn how to pronounce his name correctly..