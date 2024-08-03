A 39-year-old man living in the United States and has a good professional and economic situation He assures that he will not be able to retiresince he wasted many years with addictions in which he did not give any importance to the subject.

Although he is currently on a financial footing, he stressed that he has many doubts about his future.I am constantly worried about the idea that it is not enoughNot only are you unlikely to be able to buy a house, but I most likely won’t have enough money to retire.“, he detailed in the article.

Boutté explained that never received financial education during his childhood and for many years thought he would never have to worry about retirement. “Being so young, it seemed like I wouldn’t have to worry about it for a few decades,” he said, recalling a 401(k) meeting he had when he was 19.

In the United States, a 401(k) plan is an employer-sponsored defined contribution personal pension account used to save money monthly for retirement. He started thinking about his future in 2021 after receiving an inheritanceIt was there that he began to learn about personal finances and now he teaches his 15-year-old son about this, so that the same thing that happened to him doesn’t happen to him.

The American’s battle with addictions, who fears he won’t be able to retire

In his essay for Business Insider, Boutté said he stopped drinking in 2012 and has remained sober ever since.He also said that he was addicted when he was in his twenties and needed a long time to recover.

Today, however, he sees the future with better eyes. Although he knows that he started thinking about retirement late, allocates US$640 per month and invests part of his money to make it perform better and thus seek a future.