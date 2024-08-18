ORA couple from the United States who has lived in Mexico for more than 20 years expressed why He prefers to live in Latin America than in their country of origin.

Through Business Insider, Louisa Rogers recounted that when it came time to retire, she and her husband They decided to rent their house in California to spend some time in GuanajuatoMexico.

The original plan was to only stay six months in Aztec lands. However, they have 20 years have passed since they arrived and they live as part-time expatriateshence They have no plans to return to the United States. permanently, as they admit that they like the life they currently lead, where they spend time in both places.

Among the cultural differences that Rogers has reported that he has most noticed and that he likes is that Mexicans are warm and looking to engage in friendly conversations to avoid conflict or confrontation.

“I have become very fond of the kind attentions and words that many Mexicans use,” he assured the aforementioned media. Along the same lines, he said that he has become accustomed to saying ‘good morning’ or ‘good afternoon’ to strangers when entering or leaving a place as well as to wish ‘bon appetit’ to diners at any restaurant.

He also said that the Warmth and closeness among Mexicans is something that has caught your attentionbecause their fraternity leads them to even give each other nicknames that in the United States could be inappropriate. However, in this culture it is normal and nice.

Louisa Rogers and her husband enjoy their life in Mexico.

The cultural differences between the United States and Mexico that the American woman does not enjoy



Of course, there are things that Louisa Rogers has noticed in these 20 years that she does not like completely, such as the unpunctuality that some people have or that certain People are unable to express things directly or simply say ‘no’, as he told Business Insider.

Another point that he highlighted that has been difficult for him to adapt to is the crowds and how noisy the streets become of Guanajuato during the various festivals held here each year.