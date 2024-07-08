Brooke Black, a woman originally from the United States living in Denmark shared some Interesting observations about the differences in summer vacations between the two countries. Through her post, she made clear several cultural differences and one in particular that she has a hard time adapting to.

In Denmark, Summer school vacations tend to be shorter than in the United Stateswhere they usually last approximately 10 weeks, the expatriate told in dialogue with Business InsiderIn contrast, in the Nordic country, summer vacations are generally six weeks long, which can offer a more balanced and less stressful pace for families. Although she valued this as a virtue, she said it is difficult for her to get used to it because of her deep-rooted traditions.

One of the most notable differences is the attitude towards free time and disconnection from work.In Denmark, there is a strong culture of separation between work and personal life. It is rare for employees to work nights or weekends, which contributes to greater satisfaction and less stress, something that is not always common in the United States, where they are often expected to be available outside of work hours, she compared in the article.

Besides, The Danish education system tends to be less competitive compared to the American one.There, she said, the focus is more on the well-being and overall development of children rather than academic achievement and grades, allowing families to enjoy a more relaxed summer without the pressure of intense extracurricular activities or specialized camps.

How do families in the United States and Denmark use their free time?

A big difference between the two countries is how they spend their family holidays. Photo:iStock Share

Another significant difference is the use of vacation time by families.Danish families often spend time outdoors, having picnics and enjoying nature, while in the United States, family activities tend to be more structured and may include summer camps and intensive sports programs, where children spend recess away from their parentsas Brooke Black indicated in her article published in Business Insider.

In short, although Summer holidays in Denmark are shorter, offering a more relaxed and balanced approach toward leisure time and family well-being, contrasting with the more competitive and structured approach to vacations in the United States.