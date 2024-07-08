According to the criteria of
One of the most notable differences is the attitude towards free time and disconnection from work.In Denmark, there is a strong culture of separation between work and personal life. It is rare for employees to work nights or weekends, which contributes to greater satisfaction and less stress, something that is not always common in the United States, where they are often expected to be available outside of work hours, she compared in the article.
Besides, The Danish education system tends to be less competitive compared to the American one.There, she said, the focus is more on the well-being and overall development of children rather than academic achievement and grades, allowing families to enjoy a more relaxed summer without the pressure of intense extracurricular activities or specialized camps.
How do families in the United States and Denmark use their free time?
Another significant difference is the use of vacation time by families.Danish families often spend time outdoors, having picnics and enjoying nature, while in the United States, family activities tend to be more structured and may include summer camps and intensive sports programs, where children spend recess away from their parentsas Brooke Black indicated in her article published in Business Insider.
In short, although Summer holidays in Denmark are shorter, offering a more relaxed and balanced approach toward leisure time and family well-being, contrasting with the more competitive and structured approach to vacations in the United States.
#United #States #lives #Europe #revealed #custom #adapt
Leave a Reply