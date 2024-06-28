There are always many differences between Latin American countries and the United States in particular, something that tourists themselves notice every time they travel to both places. That is precisely what an American who lived in a Latin countryand from there was able to establish what were the most positive points of that place.

Stephanie Kaloi told, in Business Insiderthat His son lived summers in both the United States and Panamaand incredibly he found many things that he liked when moving to the Latin country, such as the fact that children there start their summer holidays in mid-December.

Regarding that, he said that It meant an unforgettable experience for your son, which surprisingly for him had vacations from December to February of the other year and that gave him the opportunity to make new friends. He never ceased to be surprised by the fact that playing in the sea water and wearing a short-sleeved shirt in the middle of Januarysomething that is totally contradictory in the United States.

At the same time, the heat allowed the child to play without being excluded by his peers or the relationships he forged in places like parks, where he interacted with other children in a natural way beyond being a native of the United States. His mother said that even He didn’t give as much priority to the tasks he had from the US. to maintain their schooling there, in the middle of Panama vacations.

Panama's tropical climate can be a new experience for any American

Not everything was good for the American in Panama

While the summers in Panama were incredible for Kaloi’s son, they also There were other factors that made it difficult for the child to adapt to the Latin country.and obviously one of the main ones was the fact of not knowing how to speak Spanishwhich is a very complex language for native people of the United States.

As reported in Business Insiderthe mother said that The first six months at school in Panama were not easy for your childalthough once that time passed, the adaptation began to be better and his relationship with the other children was not hindered to any major extent.

In fact, could not register for any camp or programsomething that, in any case, according to the woman, the boy ended up equating it with the fact of forging new friendships in public places such as parks, as mentioned above.