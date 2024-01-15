Despite the fact that every year millions of people complete the procedures to be able to live in the United States, and even try to cross illegally into the North American country, some Americans decide that it is not their place to live and venture to look for another panorama. But the case of Christian Grossi draws attention, because He has traveled to more than 70 nations and shares what he thinks is the best place to live.

At only 24 years old, the American already knows much of the world, including North America, Asia, Africa and Europe. However, he considers that South America is the best place to visit due to its gastronomy and attractions.

Through his TikTok account @grossi, the young man shares with his millions of followers what his journey has been like. once he decided to sell all his belongings in the United States to embark on the adventure in April of last year. As can be seen in his profile, the first place he visited was Malaga, later he traveled to Portugal, Morocco, Greece, Macedonia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Egypt, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, South Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore.

With his impressive travel baggage, The TikToker shares with his community some tricks to get to know different places. It has videos titled, for example, what you should know before traveling to Germany, Costa Rica or Japan. Likewise, it provides some recommendations such as money management and the elements that cannot be missing in the backpack to have a good experience.

In one of his videos, in which you can see a tour while riding a motorcycle, the young man was encouraged to answer one of the questions that, according to himself, his community asks him the most and that is: What country would you choose to live after having visited all those nations? The answer is in South America, specifically Argentina.

The best country to live in is Argentina, according to a TikToker who has traveled the world

Currently, Christian Grossi is precisely in Argentina and, in one of his videos, he explained What are the reasons why, in your opinion, that would be the best country to settle in? after having met more than 70.

“As most of you know, I am no longer interested in living in the United States. There are many things I don't agree with, especially the direction the country has taken. But there is one country I would live in and I think It is viable for other people who want to leave the United States. Starting in South America, it's Argentina. It is by far my favorite country in the world, its culture, its people, the food. Honestly it has everything. It has the nature of the United States and the food of South America. It's a beautiful place”.

Nevertheless, It is worth mentioning that the tiktoker also provided his perspective regarding other continents. For example, she said that if we talk about Asia, there is only one option and that would be Japan. “It is the most surprising place I have ever been in my life, everything is very different and it is very fun, plus the Japanese food is the best in the world.”

Speaking of Europe, He said that perhaps many people will find his answer strange because he believes that the majority would choose Switzerland, but in his opinion, it is too much perfection, so he would opt for Romania, which has beautiful nature and very friendly people, as well as very delicious food. Finally, regarding Africa, he said that he really does not have much experience, since he has only been to the north of the continent, but he would choose Morocco because it is a surprising, beautiful country, with delicious food and good people.