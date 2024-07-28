A 65-year-old American engineer is preparing to close a decade-long chapter living abroad and return to his home country to retire. Below are his motivations for returning to the United States after so long.

This is George, a native of Seattle, who in conversation with Business Insiderexplained why he plans to return to the United States at his age. Currently resides in Munich, Germanyand represents the so-called peak boomers, the last and largest cohort of baby boomers to reach retirement age this year.

“I plan to retire when I’m 67 or 68 to get my full Social Security benefits.”explains George, who preferred not to give his last name and even use his middle name for the article. In addition, the American expatriate explained that he plans to take advantage of Medicare, the US government’s health insurance program for people over 65 and people with disabilities.

According to the report, George will reach full benefits at age 66 and 10 months, which directly influences his decision to work two or three more years before returning to Seattle, where he lived before moving abroad.

In addition to social security benefits, George cited two main factors for his decision to retire in the United States:

Medical attention: “Even outside of Medicare, I feel like health care is better (in the U.S.),” George says.

Family closeness: "I don't see myself staying here permanently when I have family at home," he added.

Despite maintaining his US citizenship, George currently resides in Germany on a work visa and access national health services through insurance. However, experienced increasing difficulties with the bureaucracy of insurance filings as an American abroad.

“You spend a lot of free time figuring out things that are a lot easier in the U.S., especially if you’re on Medicare,” George says. “You just want to go home so you don’t have to deal with all that.”

Social security and health insurance for retirees is one of George's reasons for returning to the United States. Photo:iStock

Positive aspects of Germany despite its decision to return to the United States

Despite his decision to return, in his interview with Business InsiderGeorge recognizes Four positive aspects of life in Munich:

Less gun violence. Proximity to the Alps. City suitable for walking and cycling. Better infrastructure and transportation system.

But that’s not all, he also mentioned other advantages such as ease of travel to other European countries. “Living here, it’s easy to travel to other places because it’s like traveling from New York to Chicago,” he explained, adding: “I can go for a weekend to Mallorca, Sicily or Dubai.”

George also enjoys the international atmosphere at work and the German cultural peculiarities, such as Steckerlfisch (grilled fish) and local beer. Another aspect he highlighted is that Prices for everyday groceries in supermarkets are slightly cheaper than in the United States.

However, George seems to have made up his mind, will work until he reaches retirement age and return to the United Statesnot only to benefit from their country’s health and social security, but also to live their retirement close to friends and family.