Eugene Petersen, United States war veteranturned 101 years old. In the middle of the celebration, both his daughter and he were consulted about the secret to living so long. There, they had different answers and the man came up with a very original answer about the reason for his longevity.

Throughout the world, stories are frequently heard about people who reach a very old age. In each of the cases, there are reasons behind the curious ages. In this opportunity, Petersen passed his centenary and referred to his age and what the secret is.

The story, which was reproduced by CBS News, reveals that the veteran was drafted into the Army in 1941. Throughout his experience, he served in the Philippines and Vietnam. After fifty-nine years, he retired from military activity and began working for the Postal Service, an activity he maintained for another fourteen. Since 2010, he has volunteered at the Travis Air Force Base medical center.. His tasks last at least four hours a day and he goes between three and five times a week to carry them out.

The 101-year-old man's secret to reaching that age

According to his daughter, who was consulted by the aforementioned media, the latter is her father's key to his health. Being on the move and having something to take care of that generates motivation is what allows you to be in good condition at such an advanced age.. However, the protagonist of this story does not match.

The man claimed that drinking a brand of soda made it possible for him to reach 101 years of age See also How long should you wait if you were denied a visa to the United States?

When asked about his secret, Petersen said the key to longevity is drinking Dr. Pepper brand soda.. A big fan of this company's drinks, at 101 years old he consumes them regularly.