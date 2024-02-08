Living in Colombia for several years, a citizen of American origin shared a video on her social networks in which she explained three situations in which he had difficulty communicate with Colombians due to idioms What do they use.

As with English, studying Spanish in a school or in private classes does not guarantee fluent communication with the native speakers of the countries. So, Sam Simpson, an American citizen living in Colombia, went through a series of problems in her first seasons in the country.

The three idioms that confused the woman from the United States who lives in Colombia

Through the TikTok platform, on your account @colombia_expats, The American citizen explained how she adapted to the language in the country after understanding that citizens use a large number of idioms to communicate.

First of all, Sam found a challenge when he wanted to order a black coffee at a local business but they brought him an American one.. The situation came to an end when one day she heard a native speaker order a “tinto”, and she realized his mistake.

The second challenge came to try to arrange a meeting with a person who expressed that They would meet in “fifteen days”. However, Sam didn't understand that that expression actually referred to two full weeks.

Finally, the United States citizen recounted one of her funniest moments in the country. At Spanish school in her native country, Sam was taught that she should pronounce “mucho gusto” as the equivalent of “nice to meet you” to introduce herself in a polite way. Therefore, when hearing “with great pleasure”, an expression that works to respond to gratitude, she did not understand the true meaning. and she continued to be confused.

“For a long time we thought they were just saying 'nice to meet you' repeatedly, so we said back: Nice to meet you and we continued thinking they were saying 'nice to meet you' over and over again“, commented on the video published by his TikTok account, which already has thousands of likes and comments.