If you are looking for a side job in the United States, or any activity that allows you to have an income without spending many hours of your time, On social networks you can find multiple options for manual labor that you can do, and A young TikToker showed that it is not even necessary to go knocking on doors to start a business.

According to the criteria of

On other occasions we have shared with you Videos of people knocking on their neighbors’ doors to offer them jobs like cleaning your windows or fixing your mailboxes. Options that, while they may be a good opportunity, may not be for you.

In case you don’t have the time or desire to go directly to sell your services, then you can do what Henry Ahn did, who from his TikTok account shared how it was that during the summer, investing only a few hours, he earned US$150.

On @henryahn’s profile you will find a clip of just 26 seconds in which he shows how decided to remodel a pair of garden chairs that had been abandoned for some time, to give them new life and be able to sell them.

As he explained, He found the chairs abandoned on the street near his house and decided to take them home to clean them. In the clip, we can see that he only used water, paper towels and some work to wash them with dedication because, he knew, the better they looked, the more valuable they would be.

The furniture didn’t need anything more than a good cleaning. and once they had completely dried in the sun, they were ready to be photographed.

Then the tiktoker She decided to advertise them on Facebook Marketplace and priced them at US$100. However, she eventually managed to sell them for US$150. In part of his video, he showed a screenshot of the conversation he had with the buyer, thanks to which he was able to sell the restored chairs at a higher price than he had initially proposed.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure in the United States

The above case is an example that even without investing money at all, or very little, you can start a quite lucrative business selling used goods.

In fact, it is worth remembering that, also through social networks, several Latinos have uploaded videos in which they say they are impressed to realize that in American culture it is very common that, when they want to get rid of furniture and items that they no longer use, they simply They leave them outside their homes so that anyone can take them for free.

During the cleaning seasons you can find all kinds of items, so it might be a good idea to go to the neighborhoods where there are usually recycling days to find objects that can be restored and then sold online.