“All the kids loved him and all of us, including the staff, were inspired by his work ethic,” said principal Kelly Cousineau in statements included in the aforementioned statement, after learning that Last Sunday, June 23, Banks managed to position herself among the top three places in the Olympic qualification tests. “He trained every day after school. He told us all: ‘I’m going to go to the Olympic Games’. It was never ‘I hope to go’ or ‘I might go,’ Cousineau added.

Donavon Banks’ students supported him on his path to becoming an Olympic qualifier Photo:Facebook: Lake County Schools Share

Donavon was hired at Windy Hill in July 2023 after moving to Clermont to train at the National Training Center and went on to teach fourth grade in Alabama. “He was a great classroom teacher.”said director Kelly Cousineau.

According to the history of the school county to which Banks belonged, students and staff encouraged him throughout the school year to achieve his goal. Even last April 5, the entire school community gathered at the court during sixth period to watch Banks pitch.

Their coach had the field prepared as if it were a qualification match. The goal of such practice was twofold: to allow students to see a future Olympian in action and to accustom the athlete to throwing in front of a large and sometimes unpredictable crowd.

A month later, Windy Hill students and staff were able to see the professor at the Olympic qualifying competition, witnessing how Professor Banks was able to see his dream come true.

Who is Donavon Banks, the Florida teacher who quit to compete in the Olympics?



According to the profile prepared by McNeese State University, where Donavon Banks graduated, The former teacher dedicated all four years to the McNeese varsity team and earned two degrees.

In 2016 and 2017, Banks managed to qualify for the Eastern First Round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) all four seasons and finished 14th at the 2021 NCAA Championship. Finally Donavon’s accomplishments include winning the Southland Conference javelin title. of 2018, in which he finished second in 2021.