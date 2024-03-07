It is normal that I eat immigrants in the United States, from the first days, people begin to notice the differences between their countries of origin and life in the country of the stars and stripes, however, some discoveries are more surprising than others.

The differences between foods from the United States and Cuba



In the case of this woman of Cuban origin, it all happened on a visit to the supermarket, where she discovered something very particular about the vegetables they sell there.

Through a TikTok video you can hear the mother of user @yenibartender express “don't tell me those are the onions! Yeni, film, because I I have never seen such a big onion in my life.and look at how old I am”, while his face reflected his happiness but also his surprise at finding this type of Food available to everyone in the United States.

In another video you can also see that, during the family's tour of the supermarket, there were other foods that caught the woman's attention, such as garlicthe varieties of lemons and the processed products that can be obtained very easily.

Faced with such events, the followers of the TikTok user did not take long to express their opinions with comments such as: “I had to go look for what onion is like in Cuba, that's it! How can we take orders to them?” another woman wrote “I also went to find out What is the Cuban onion like?, but it's the size of garlic hahaha. It is better in my Peru, big and fresh onion.”