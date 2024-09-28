According to the criteria of

Jeremy Teitelbaum He moved to Pereira about a year ago, after leaving his career as a speech teacher in California. With his teacher’s pension of US$3,423 per month, it is enough for him to live in Colombia, since prices “are much lower than in the United States.”

In dialogue with Business Insiderexplained that In his native California, that pension would not have been enough for him at all.that is why he took the path of moving and he is not the first to decide to do this. Your one-room rental costs less than US$500 per month and his utility, water and cell phone bills total about US$150 per month.

The rest of the budget is used to live: Teitelbaum said that life in Colombia costs between 25% and 50% less than in California. Although in a few years he will start collecting social security and his pension will be reduced, he is still confident that he will have enough income to live comfortably in Pereira.

The picturesque Colombian town of Pereira Photo:istock

How a retiree lives abroad

The idea of ​​moving to another country It is the plan that many retirees are beginning to consider given the constant increase in the cost of living in the United States. For them, international retirement offers travel experiences and the feeling that their money is worth and going much further.

According to the latest data available from the Social Security Administration, More than 700,000 American workers will retire abroad in 2022. So what Jeremy did is not an isolated case, but is something increasingly common among Americans.