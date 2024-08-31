When someone gives you advice about planning for your old age, take it seriously because, unfortunately, you may go through difficult times, just as is happening to you. a 96-year-old California woman who received a shocking news release at her nursing home.

According to the criteria of

As shared by the media The New York Post, The woman received an eviction letter from her senior residence. According to the letter, he had only three days to leave the asylum unless he made a payment of US$110,000.

Jean Jacques was surprised by the announcement, as he has been living in the residence for the past 22 years because, he said, signed a lifetime contract with California-Nevada Methodist Homes in 2022 to be able to live in their nursing home Forest Hill Manor, located in Pacific Grove, California.

According to his account, in order to be able to live for the rest of his life in the place, At the time, he made a payment of US$250,000 and also paid a monthly rent of US$5,000.However, his savings were exhausted.

To make matters worse, in 2022, California-Nevada Methodist Homes filed for bankruptcy and sold its facilities to Pacific Grove Senior Living, precisely the company that is now demanding payment if he wants to remain there.

Despite The new owners said they would honor the previous contracts of tenants who had signed lifetime agreements, Jean Jacques received a letter on August 16 from the San Francisco-based company, notifying him that he would be evicted unless he paid up.

As expected, the old lady said she was in shock, as the reason she decided to move to the place in the first place was precisely to ensure that she had care for the rest of her life.

If she does not pay, she could be evicted from the nursing home. Photo:iStock Share

What do advocates say about the woman who is about to be evicted from the nursing home?

Faced with the difficult situation, Jean Jacques decided to seek legal advice and his defenders discovered that his contract was valid and protected, the problem is that The policies that ensured she could live in the nursing home until she died were not clear.

The reason for the above is that Lifetime care is only considered unconditional for previous owners, But that benefit is not passed on to Pacific Grove Senior Living, the new owners of the facility.

Now Women’s advocates are fighting to get the company to do the right thing and keep the original contract so that you cannot be evicted.