Youth and experience. Lightheartedness and ductility. Inter’s transfer market strategy is now clear and has been for several years: being active in terms of buying “fresh” players on the launch pad, but also seizing opportunities on a free transfer by bringing versatile and valuable players to the Nerazzurri . It is therefore no coincidence that for a Frattesi there could be a Pereyra: the 32-year-old Argentine midfielder is currently free and is a profile on which the viale della Liberazione club is reflecting. Udinese is working to try and keep the Tucu offering him a new contract but it is clear that Inter can be a strong, very strong temptation.

A shot at Mkhitaryan, or at Darmian. Experienced, reliable players who rarely drop below 6 in their report card. Ductile, in fact: the Armenian was used as a midfielder by Inzaghi but can also play as a second striker, the former Parma player started as an alternative to Dumfries but found himself having to replace Skriniar in the three-man defence. And he did it great. Here: the purchase of Pereyra would fall within this logic. The native of Tucuman would numerically complete Inter’s midfield, but if necessary he could replace Dumfries: in the last season he often played as a right winger in Andrea Sottil’s five-man midfield.

The interlocks

In short: a blow that would definitely make sense for Nerazzurri politics, but also considering the club’s financial resources and Inzaghi’s numerical needs in midfield. Frattesi and Pereyra would replace Brozovic and Gagliardini: two in, two out. The coach would thus have four midfielders for two places (the two new signings, plus Barella and Mkhitaryan) and two players – Calhanoglu and Asllani – for the role of director. And, as mentioned, the Tucu could also fill the void left by the failed redemption of Bellanova, purchased from Turin: Pereyra and Darmian can play on the right in the absence of Dumfries, with Matteo who can also be used behind but more free – considering the arrival of Bisseck and another defender – than go back to outside. Pereyra’s idea intrigues, because it makes sense and would be as well low cost: the Argentinian earned 1 million a season in Friuli, less than what Inter have paid Gagliardini (1.5 million net) in recent years. The lead must be followed: the Argentine could be the last piece of the puzzle in the Nerazzurri midfield. His agent Pastorello also spoke about it: “He’s a player who also likes him for his flexibility – he explained -, it’s no secret that he’s one of the options”.