Juarez City.- Alejandro PR, was formally accused of the crime of aggravated femicide to the detriment of the psychologist Mariana Alejandra Pinto Carmona, in the initial hearing held this Friday at 2:00 p.m.

This person was extradited last Thursday by elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM), Northern Zone, with support from the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

Alejandro PR was detained in the United States, where he was subject to criminal proceedings since September 21, 2023 and was wanted by the FEM Juárez.

After being handed over to the Mexican justice system, an agent of the Public Ministry (MP) of the FEM took him before a Control Judge and formally accused him of the criminal acts that occurred on August 25, 2021, inside the house located in Pradera de la Sinforosa street number 8927 in the Praderas de la Sierra subdivision.

According to the content of criminal case 9216/2021, Alejandro PR, cousin of Jorge Alberto PM and who faces a sentence of 41 years in prison imposed by a Trial Court for the same crime, participated in the armed attack against the woman, the who died from a brain laceration resulting from a gunshot wound to the skull.

The journalistic archive establishes that Mariana Alejandra was a psychologist and lived with her husband and a son of almost 10 years old, the latter was at home at the time of the femicide.

The victim received a single bullet in the face, who was found between two cars and less than a meter from the main door of the house. According to the images obtained by the MP, two men, including the convicted man, approached the metal gate of the house to call the woman and shot her in the face when she opened the door.

In the images captured by surveillance cameras of homes in the sector, a black Nissan Altima-type car can be seen from which the hitmen get out, according to investigations.

Through investigations, the MP established that the psychologist was treating a woman and the patient’s husband, identified as Alejandro PR, blamed the professional for the failure of the relationship.

Jorge Alberto PM and Alejandro PR went to the psychologist’s home and murdered her while her child witnessed the crime.