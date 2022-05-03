His appointment was approved by the North Atlantic Council and he will succeed General Todd D. Walters during a handover ceremony this summer at the large General Headquarters for Allied Forces in Europe near Mons, Belgium.

Christoph Cavoli, the son of an Italian-American officer, was born during the Cold War in Würzburg, West Germany and raised on military bases due to his father’s commuting.

Fluent in Russian, he has been in service since 1987 and has commanded US forces in Europe and Africa with headquarters in Spaden, Germany, since 2020.

Cavoli is married, father of two, and a Princeton University graduate. He served during the Gulf War and several times in Afghanistan.

He also commanded the US military in Europe from January 2018 to October 2020 before assuming the joint command of Europe and Africa.

The military commander of NATO has to be an American officer because Europe appoints the Secretary General of NATO and currently the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, who was reappointed due to the war in Ukraine.

The Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe is one of the two strategic leaders of NATO. His deputy is a European officer.

Former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first to take this leadership until 1952.

The Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe is responsible for the overall command of NATO military operations and leads the military planning of operations.