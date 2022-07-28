This is the sad discovery of two dogs abandoned alone in an apartment remained empty after the owner of the house and the two pets had received eviction. When they entered the house, the two puppies were in desperate conditions: one still wonders how they managed to survive in those conditions, without water and food for days and days.

We are in Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States of America. In a house inside a building they found two dogs abandoned by their owner, who in the meantime had been evicted from the house. And he did not see fit to take them with him, abandoning them to certain death.

When they found them, the dogs were emaciated, dehydrated, exhausted and without strength. They were dying. THE rescuers could not believe in their eyes. The two dogs were a brother and sister who practically survived by a miracle.

Volunteers called Small Fry the sissy: she was so undernourished and weak that she could not stand up. But when she saw them arrive she still tried to get up and wag her tail in joy to thank her saviors.

The brother, on the other hand, they called him Fish Fry. He is the hero who most likely allowed the rescue. When he saw that no one was returning and that his sister was getting worse, he started barking loudly with all the strength he had left, so he attracted the attention of the residents.

Dogs abandoned alone in the apartment rescued just in time

Rescuers took the two dogs away and placed them in the care of BARCS Animal Shelter volunteers. The sissy was skin and bones.

Small Fry is one of the worst cases of emaciation we’ve seen: even our veterinary medical director, who has treated hundreds of thousands of animals during his years at BARCS, said the Small Fry case is disturbing.

Luckily now they have someone who takes care of them. They are doing better and the volunteers are looking for a forever home that can accommodate them.