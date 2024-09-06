The femicide of the talented Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei has caused shock and mourning after learning that she died at the hands of her partner, a man who He burned her alive in front of her two children minors.

According to the criteria of

The athlete arrived at the hospital in a serious state of health because 80% of his body had burnsa medical report that hours later caused his death. It is now known that the perpetrator was identified as Dickson Ndiema Marangach.

African media reported that Dickson also arrived at the same hospital as his girlfriend with burns on a 30% of your body. So far it is known that the man sprayed fueland set her on fire as the athlete was returning home after attending church with her children.

Rebecca Cheptegei Photo:Social networks Share

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning, who was tragically a victim of domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace,” the UAF said on its social media account X.

Cheptegei died after the Kenyan government announced plans on Wednesday to transfer the athlete to Nairobi for specialist medical treatment given her critical condition.

Who is the alleged murderer?

Although not much information is known officially, according to the man’s social networks, he is also a runner and has participated in competitions in Uganda.

The couple had reportedly started to drift apart over disputes related to the purchase of a plot of land in Trans Nzoia County.

According to preliminary investigations, the tension between Marangach and Cheptegei arose from differences over the ownership of a piece of land, where the athlete had built a house. Rebecca lived on that property with her children, fruits of his first marriage.

The victim’s father, Joseph Cheptegei, asked the government to protect his daughter’s children and their property. “Rebecca had a piece of land in Kinyoro that has brought her problems. I want to ask the government to protect her.” to their children and their property.”

The attack has sparked a debate in Kenya about domestic violence and land disputes. Authorities are already investigating the case, while the community is demanding justice for Rebecca Cheptegei and greater protection for victims of violence.

Vanessa Perez

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.