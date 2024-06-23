Those who intend to migrate to the United States probably consider that the biggest challenge to face will be the language or cultural barrier. However, other Latinos show that there are more challenges to face. As made clear a Colombian who is facing the summer heat.

Although each country has different climatic cycles, and even the areas can differ very significantly in the same nation, Many Latinos agree that it is a challenge to confront the American climate.

Some dream of their first snow, just like the ones you have seen in series and movies. Later they realize how difficult it is to endure the cold and carry out a series of activities to maintain their own safety and that of their home. But few talk about what the heat implies. That is why TikTok user @eljuanchiss decided to publish a fun clip to make it clear how he is experiencing the heat wave in Miami.

His video of only 27 seconds already has more than 335,000 views. in the clip He can be seen outside his house while he is heard saying: “Finally summer, it’s getting very hot, too hot. But winter is finally over. “Could it be that summer is too hot here in the United States?”

Next bends down to pick up a coinbut when it joins, You can see him totally wet and surprised due to the high temperatures. So he finally decides to enter his house. Among the hundreds of comments that other users have received, they show that in areas like Phoenix, New York and Houston they have also been surprised by the heat and They warn that summer is just beginning.

The reasons behind the heat wave in the United States

All over the world heat waves are becoming more frequent and temperature levels higher, This is due among other reasons to the increase in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, as revealed by a report by World Weather Attribution, an international organization of climate scientists.

That is one of the reasons why this week various parts of the United States, mainly in the east, are facing a significant heat wave that in many cases has broken records.

Beyond how people experience it, The greatest risk of this situation is that the threats of forest fires increase, electricity outages and mass mortality for those who do not have access to proper hydration.