Although each country has different climatic cycles, and even the areas can differ very significantly in the same nation, Many Latinos agree that it is a challenge to confront the American climate.
His video of only 27 seconds already has more than 335,000 views. in the clip He can be seen outside his house while he is heard saying: “Finally summer, it’s getting very hot, too hot. But winter is finally over. “Could it be that summer is too hot here in the United States?”
Next bends down to pick up a coinbut when it joins, You can see him totally wet and surprised due to the high temperatures. So he finally decides to enter his house. Among the hundreds of comments that other users have received, they show that in areas like Phoenix, New York and Houston they have also been surprised by the heat and They warn that summer is just beginning.
The reasons behind the heat wave in the United States
All over the world heat waves are becoming more frequent and temperature levels higher, This is due among other reasons to the increase in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, as revealed by a report by World Weather Attribution, an international organization of climate scientists.
That is one of the reasons why this week various parts of the United States, mainly in the east, are facing a significant heat wave that in many cases has broken records.
Beyond how people experience it, The greatest risk of this situation is that the threats of forest fires increase, electricity outages and mass mortality for those who do not have access to proper hydration.
