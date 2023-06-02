Blue Cross He is moving in the transfer market in search of returning to the forefront of Liga MX. The directive, along with Ricardo Ferrettithey are planning the tournament Opening 2023 and they have already made several moves for this contest. La Máquina Celeste has cleaned up its staff and has discharged elements that had already completed their cycle with the institution.
In the same context, the cement makers, neither slow nor lazy, have added weight reinforcements to their ranks for the next semester. Among these are Carlos Salcedo and Moisés Vieira. In the last hours the signing of Kevin Brown, 22 year old Colombian midfielder that will come from Golden Eagles Rionegro.
The up-and-coming player from Itagüï, Colombia can play as containment or a little further forward. Despite his young age, Castaño has already been called up by the senior Colombian team and has participated in three friendly matches.
According to a report by journalist César Luis Merlo, there is already a full agreement between the directives of Cruz Azul and Águilas Doradas for this transaction, so it is expected that in the following days he will travel to Mexico to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract, which would run until June 2026.
The journalist defines Kevin Castaño as “a well-known midfielder, but with great vision of the game.”
The portal Statiskicks He indicated that the new signing of the Machine “despite his position, he is a playmaker (playmaker) and orchestrator.”
Likewise, based on his statistics, this site indicated that Castaño is effective in defense, both above and below, and that he is distinguished by his driving and dribbling.
