If something has become clear from Donald Trump’s candidacy for the third time for the White House, it is that he is not a rock star, but he excites his fans. “We are finally back on the front line. And this time all the truths will come out,” said Haileen Hartford last night, a middle-aged New Yorker who, like other groups of people, approached the vicinity of Trump Tower to follow the former president’s address live, defying truly winter temperatures. Many kilometers from there and twenty degrees above, Stephanie Liu, a US citizen born in China, showed the same joy in front of the house of the Republican leader in Florida. “He is chosen by God to fight for our country. His patriotism inspires us to support him,” said this woman who had traveled from New York expressly to experience that moment.

Bruce Springsteen performed ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ last night on Jimmy Fallon’s show, one of the songs from his new album, an incursion into soul capable of leaving the most reticent dry in an apotheosis of a tremendous career . The album has a premonitory title if it is understood in terms of what happened last night in the United States: ‘Only the strongest survive’. Trump is not nor does he sing like the Boss, who in 2020 warned that if the Republican won the elections, he would get on a plane to Australia with his guitar. But Trump would have been a good televangelist capable of driving his followers to ecstasy. “Now we know that America is safe and will see a new rebirth,” Ray Sotomayor, the son of a Cuban family settled in the Sunshine State, emphasized in epic ways while waving an American flag among the crowd that shouted “Trump, Trump, Trump” and “America is great.”

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, next to the stage set up for the presentation /



Reuters



It is also necessary to underline that such a crowd was far from those enthusiastic masses of 2020 and 2016. In front of Mar-a-Lago there were a few hundred believers and a few dozen truckers and motorcyclists who went from here to there carrying the ‘Trump 2024’ banner. . Perhaps a lot of noise for nothing, although behind the doors of the mansion everything seemed much more candid and epic, with the gaze possibly on television. And even then the conservative Fox did not give the full speech.

The ex-president enabled the ballroom of his mansion with careful scenery and filled it with family advisers, friends and selected members of his golf club. With his applause, perhaps they erased the last echoes of the footsteps of the FBI agents who recently searched the house in search of the classified documents that the Republican leader took when leaving the Oval Office. Investigators, as has been published these days, believe that the tycoon did not intend to do anything with those papers, much less trade with foreign powers as some imaginative critics pointed out. They just think he took them because he could. They were at his fingertips and, arrogantly, he demonstrated that he could have in his residence documents classified ‘top secret’ by none other than the United States Security Agency. A trophy. This past night there was only a hint of that record. Someone jokingly placed a sealed envelope with the inscription ‘Nuclear Codes’ on one of the tables in the ballroom. Trumpist humor never fails.

In the rostrum, those responsible for the stage placed thirty-three national banners. More than a town party in Wisconsin. Around, screens that launched messages about the candidacy. The thirteen huge crystal chandeliers in the room were reflected in the mirrored walls and a teleprompter was even installed for Trump to read the speech, though he barely paid attention to it as he grew emotional with his long tirade. The relatives sat in golden chairs. There was constant applause and cheers when the speaker revealed the open secret that he was running for the 2024 presidential election.

The guests took the opportunity to take selfies with the red cap that symbolizes the campaign /



afp



Outside, in the streets, the same jubilation. «I have been waiting for the news for two years. What was stolen will finally be returned to Trump,” said a veteran, convinced that there was electoral fraud in the 2020 elections. “The best thing Biden can do is walk away and say he’s not running,” he added. “Not a vote for Biden,” his wife lectured, both dressed in Texan hats lined with the stars and stripes flag. His idea was to stay until the weekend in Palm Beach celebrating the candidacy of his “commander in chief.”

President Biden, meanwhile, launched a brief message from Bali, where the G-20 meeting is being held. Quite simply, he stressed that Trump “failed” the United States. The occupant of the White House, the nomination of his old and bitter rival catches him when he is still considering running for office in the company of a close group of his most trusted advisers. He is willing to fight, but his team is still unclear if the candidacy would work. Biden will enter the race at 81 years old and two-thirds of Americans polled think he is too old for a US president.

Supporters gathered last night in front of the Mar-a-Lago mansion /



AFP



There was no hint yesterday night in Florida that Trump is in danger of losing his candidacy in a hypothetical Republican primary if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shows up for these elections. Neither can he reveal his possible aspirations until he is sworn in again. Almost no one dared to mention the feared name of the 44-year-old politician who last week defeated the Democrats with an overwhelming victory in the midterm elections, revalidating the leadership of the State. Well, yes, a businesswoman confessed her “love” for DeSantis, although she considered that “her turn will come when Trump finishes her mission.” The governor also flew over the concentration, literally, when a plane made several passes over Mar-a-Lago with the following banner: ‘You lost Donald again. DeSantis 2024’.

Despite the winks, practically everyone who wanted to be close to their political idol preferred to ignore the intruding pilot at the great Trump party. “I’m so excited. I almost feel like it’s Christmas morning and Santa Claus is on his way,” Stacey Bovasso, 54, told AFP. There were hundreds of admirers. Of all ages and conditions. Most had asked for the day off to be able to witness the former president’s announcement live. Someone played music in front of the mansion. Among others they played ‘Born in the USA’. It doesn’t matter that Springsteen snapped at Trump on his day from the stage “Put on the fucking mask once and for all.” Inside the mansion, he thundered meanwhile ‘Les Miserables’, the soundtrack that the tycoon chose to make an appearance among his guests.

Missing, yes, weight representatives of the Republican Party. Some have excused themselves: scheduling problems, problems with air connections… A classic. Yes, there was Madison Cawthorn, the youngest Republican representative in the House, who just lost her seat for North Carolina despite Trump’s sponsorship. In a way, Cawthorn represents the stigma that has borne the tycoon since the recent midterm elections. Numerous party members blame him for having lost in safe places due to his poor selection of candidates. In short, to give encouragement to the new candidate, regulars like Roger Stone or Kash Patel were already there last night, who were photographed with dozens of followers dressed in caps and biker jackets. A big party

The judicial factor



A party whose future, by the way, is now in the hands of Justice. Presumably, one of the objectives of the tycoon with his political certification as a candidate is to protect himself from the ongoing investigations that weigh on his figure. Justice has several open inquiries about his role in the assault on the Capitol, the pressure that he allegedly exerted on different electoral officials trying to annul the 2020 elections and the discovery of secret documents in his mansion, which in the most serious extreme could be considered as a crime of espionage. Besides, the billionaire is being investigated for financial and tax matters.

US law does not prohibit a person indicted, or even convicted, from running for president. That is, even if the Prosecutor’s Office decides to accuse him of a crime, Trump could stay in the electoral race. Already at the time, the prosecutors had to wait for him to finish his term and, therefore, conclude his presidential immunity to give impetus to the investigations. Now his application could slow them down again. Some analysts maintain that, if they continue with them, the former president could always argue that they have misrepresented his campaign and return to the idea of ​​fraud that his followers like so much in the event of losing the elections in 2024. For now, Trump has warned that he will not He plans to go to testify in the commission that analyzes the assault on the Capitol. Later this year, the five Democratic and two Republican congressmen at the head of the investigation will present their first report. They could recommend legal action against the new candidate for the White House. However, that will have to be decided by the Minister of Justice, Merrick Garland. This is a very delicate matter for the White House, even more so when there are already 100 imprisoned and another 700 accused for these disorders and the attempts to block the previous presidential elections.