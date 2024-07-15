Juarez City.- The Northern District Attorney’s Office obtained a criminal prosecution order against Víctor Manuel OC, 34 years old, accused of participating in the multiple homicide recorded on June 16, 2022, inside the “Dennys” restaurant, located on Tecnológico Avenue in Ciudad Juárez.

According to the ministerial investigations, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the events in which he is linked occurred in the aforementioned food business, located at the intersection with Pedro Rosales Street in León, where together with another person, the suspect entered with a firearm to attempt against the humanity of five people, of which four lost their lives.

It was announced that investigative police served an arrest warrant on him at the intersection of Juan Gabriel and Aserraderos streets, in the San Antonio neighborhood, to be placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry Agent of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life.

At the control hearing, the evidence provided by the social representation in charge of the investigation file was validated, so the precautionary measure of preventive detention was issued, setting six months for the closure of the investigations.

The Prosecutor’s Office stressed that according to current laws and regulations, the accused is presumed innocent until his responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority, according to article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure.