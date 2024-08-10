Ciudad Juárez— State police arrested Juan Carlos RE on the streets of Ciudad Juárez after he was found driving a car reported stolen on June 28 of this year.

According to the corporation, on August 8 in the Bosque Bonito neighborhood, a vehicle with the characteristics of one that had been reported stolen was identified through the Sentinel Platform, so elements of the Police Deployment of the State Public Security Secretariat went to intervene with the citizen who was driving it.

During the intervention, SSPE agents checked the serial numbers in the databases, confirming that it was the vehicle in question, a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

Following the confirmation of the vehicle, Juan Carlos RE was arrested for the alleged crime of vehicle theft without violence, and was subsequently placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to continue with the relevant investigations.