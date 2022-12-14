Paolo Marangon would have hit a 26-year-old neighbor, who would then have beaten him and made him fall: after days of agony, the 67-year-old died

He was called Paolo Marangon the 67-year-old man who passed away yesterday evening, after having had a fight with a 26-year-old neighbor in the previous days. The old man had inadvertently bumped into the young man on the stairs of the apartment building and at that point the boy allegedly slapped him and made him fall to the ground.

Crazy scenes in Italy in recent days, which unfortunately have seen several people lose their lives too soon.

A few days ago, in the parking lot of the Policlinico San Donato in Milan, a quarrel arose between a man 62-year-old offender it’s a doctor of the structure, after a rear-end collision. The first took a machete and hit the doctor on the head, reducing him to death.

On Sunday morning, then, in the Fidene district of Rome, a real one took place massacre. A 57-year-old entered the gazebo of a bar where a condominium meeting was being held and, armed, fired several pistol shots, killing even four women.

Also in recent days another similar altercation took place, which this time cost the life of a 67 year old man. The episode took place in the Submarine area of Chioggiain Veneto.

Paolo Marangon died after days of agony

Reconstruction of facts. Paolo Marangon, a 67-year-old man, was leaving the popular apartment building in which he lived, in the company of a friend of his. When passing in a corridor, he would have inadvertently hit a 26-year-old boywho, like him, lived in that building.

From there, one would break out between the two quarrel which then turned into a fight, with the 26-year-old throwing some slaps to the elderly. The latter then fell, hitting her violently head on the ground.

The first to rescue the man was the friend who was with him. Given the seriousness of the situation, the intervention of the 118 doctors was necessary, who took the man and transported him to theMestre hospital.

For days the doctors tried to save Marangon’s life, but yesterday they had to give up and ascertain his death.

The 26-year-old, stopped by the Carabinieri, will now have to answer for the crimes contested against him.