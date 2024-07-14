A tragic event has struck the community of Palermo: Franco Aiello, a 52-year-old carabiniere of the court escort service, died last night at the Cervello hospital due to the bite of a violin spider. The accident occurred after a day spent in the countryside last Sunday. When he returned home, Aiello noticed a redness on his ankle that initially did not seem worrying.

Bitten by a violin spider: Franco Aiello, a 52-year-old carabiniere from Palermo, dies

Despite initial treatment, the situation rapidly deteriorated until recovery on Wednesday at the Palermo hospital. Unfortunately, his conditions worsened and despite the doctors’ efforts, the carabiniere He did not make it.

The pain of losing Franco Aiello has been shared by many friends and colleagues on social media. One of the most touching messages on Facebook reads:

“Dear Franco, we will all miss you. Memories are the most powerful weapon: no one can erase them and the strongest ones survive even the passing of time without mercy. Above all, we will miss your sincerity, your way of seeing life and facing the world. We will miss your being a friend and confidant, your being the precious guardian of so many of our secrets”.

The news of the loss of Franco Aiellooriginally from Capaci, a seaside resort in the province of the Sicilian capital, shocked the community, leaving an unfillable void among those who knew and appreciated him. His colleagues remember him as a man dedicated to work and always ready to give his best for others. His passing is a hard blow for everyone, especially for his family and friends who now find themselves having to face an immense loss.

The violin spiderresponsible for the tragic accident, is known for its dangerousness, and Aiello’s case underscores the importance of paying attention to insect and arachnid bites, especially in rural areas. The venom of the brown recluse spider contains necrotic enzymes which can destroy the tissues surrounding the bite site. Symptoms can range from mild skin irritation to severe tissue necrosis.

In some cases, they may occur symptoms systemic symptoms such as fever, chills, headache and nausea. The severity of the reaction depends on several factors, including the amount of venom injected and the individual sensitivity of the victim.

The article He is bitten by a violin spider, the epilogue is tragic: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#bitten #violin #spider #epilogue #tragic #happened