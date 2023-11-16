US President Joe Biden called him a dictator after meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. The head of the White House gave this description a few hours after meeting with his colleague in San Francisco on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Before the conversation, the heads of state shook hands. The negotiations lasted about two hours, both sides assessed the meeting positively.

That’s what he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a communist country based on a form of government completely different from ours. Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

A similar statement by Biden led to an international scandal

Previously, a scandal had erupted between the United States and China after American President Joe Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator at a fundraising event for his election campaign in California. He told those present that Xi was “disgraced” because he allegedly did not know that the Chinese balloon shot down over American territory in February was carrying “two boxcars worth” of spy equipment.

Beijing harshly criticized the American leader’s statements, calling them a political provocation, and warned of dire consequences for Washington.

Alexander Lukin, head of the Department of International Relations at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and scientific director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, explained to Lenta.ru that Biden pursued domestic political goals with such rhetoric and wanted to respond to criticism of being too soft towards Beijing. According to the sinologist, in the United States even the fact of a non-hostile conversation with China can provoke a flurry of criticism. “He either didn’t think about China’s reaction, or it is less important to him than the internal one,” Lukin said.

Putin responded to Biden with a children’s saying

In the spring of 2022, Biden also considered Russian President Vladimir Putin a “deadly dictator” and a “bandit.” On March 26, Biden insulted Putin, calling him a “butcher.” Later, US State Department Energy Security Advisor Amos Hawksteen explained Biden’s insults to Putin as emotions.

After this, the American leader repeated his statement several times. Biden most recently said at a fundraiser for his campaign that he “won’t stand on the same side as dictators like Putin.”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin would never stoop to the level of personal insults.

Our president never stoops to this level – to the level of personal insults against his colleagues Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

According to Peskov, Putin has a personal opinion about this style of statements and statements.

At the same time, the Russian leader has already responded to such words with the saying “whoever calls you names is called that way.” Putin added that he is not worried about scandalous statements addressed to him.