The United States assured this Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is desperate over the Ukraine conflict meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and renewed his warnings that any arms deal could trigger US sanctions.

“Having to travel across his own country to meet with an international pariah and ask for help in a war he hoped to win in the first month, “I would describe it as if he were begging for help.”State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The statement came shortly after the Kremlin and the North Korean news agency KCNA announced on Monday that Kim will visit Russia “in the coming days” to meet with the Russian president.

“President Putin launched this war against Ukraine, with his large-scale aggression, with the dream of restoring the glory of the Russian empire. That hope, that expectation of his, has failed,” Miller said.

The American spokesman added that Putin will go “begging” to the talks scheduled in the Russian city of Vladivostok, after missing the G20 summit in New Delhi due to his “pariah” status.

“I will remind both countries that any arms transfer from North Korea to Russia would be a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Miller said.

“Of course, we have aggressively imposed sanctions against entities that finance Russia’s war effort (…) and will not hesitate to impose further sanctions as appropriate.”

Providing weapons to Russia for battlefield use against grain silos and heating infrastructure is not going to look good for North Korea.

Last week “The New York Times” and other Anglo-Saxon media reported that That future meeting between Kim and Putin had military-technical cooperation as the axis of its agenda. with an eye on the war in Ukraine.

The United States has recently reiterated that North Korea “will pay a price in the international community” if it supplies weapons to Russia destined for war in Ukraine and has asked the country to respect its public commitment that it will not do so.

As White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan highlighted on September 5, supplying weapons to Russia for its offensive “is not going to make North Korea look good.”

“Providing weapons to Russia for battlefield use against grain silos and heating infrastructure in major cities as we head into winter to try to conquer another sovereign nation’s territory is not going to look good for North Korea and will pay a premium.” price for it in the international community,” he said.

In any case, it is Kim’s first trip abroad since 2019. The Kremlin defended that visit on Monday and noted that the North Korean leader will arrive in Russia in the coming days.

Presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov stressed that Both will probably meet in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East.

“It doesn’t seem like a social meeting,” Miller said ironically, adding that Washington will monitor the outcome of that meeting “very closely.”

