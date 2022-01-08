Scott pilgrim is one of the most popular and well-known independent graphic novels. Published between 2004 and 2010, this work by Bryan Lee O’Malley has sold millions of copies around the world.

It was because of that that it was decided to take it to the movies and video games in 2010 as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Since then its popularity has not diminished, and now it will make its way to another medium, that of anime at the hands of Netflix.

Scott Pilgrim anime announced in 2020

Since mid-June 2020 it was known that this series would have an animated adaptation but many details were ignored. It is now known that it is an exclusive of Netflix in which he also participates CPU.

The latter is the division of Universal Studio Group who took over The Umbrella Academy and the new series of Chucky. Regarding the animation work, it will be the responsibility of Science SARU, a renowned Japanese studio.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World would have its own anime

The anime of Scott pilgrim it couldn’t be in better hands. Science SARU you have worked with before Netflix, creating DEVILMAN crybaby Y Japan Sinks: 2020.

More recently he was responsible for two animated shorts by Star Wars: Visions in Disney + and also took care of The Heike Story, an exclusive of Funimation. Best of all, the same creator of the adventures of Scott is participating as an executive producer and writer.

Netflix secures another exclusive for its catalog

On board the project is also BenDavid Grabinski, which was behind the new version of Are You Afraid of the Dark? in Nickelodeon. In charge of the direction of the series is Abel gongora and the company of Eunyoung Choi he also participates in the production.

Other executive producers are Edgar wright, Nira park, Marc platt, Jared leboff, Adam Seigel Y Michael Bacall. How faithful will the anime be to the original work?

It remains to be seen, but in general Japanese animation studios tend to stick very closely to the original material. Unless otherwise instructed, they are based very well, respecting both the story and the character design.

For what was revealed in 2020 this anime of Scott pilgrim It will not be based on the movie but on the graphic novel of Bryan Lee O’Malley. The release date or window is not yet known.

