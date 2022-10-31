La Russa is right, while Meloni risksFini effect

Gianfranco Finithe one who dissolved the Italian Social Movement in Fiuggi, ferrying it towards a modern conservative right, that is National Allianceis back as a guest of Lucia Annunziata, after an eclipse of almost ten years and that is from the sensational electoral defeat of his party Futuro e Libertà in 2013 which took 0.47%. The coincidence with the victory of the center-right and specifically of Giorgia Meloni – who was the secretary of Youth Action at the time of the National Alliance – is not accidental.

Of course Fini is an intelligent person and therefore he made himself the pragmatic auto-da-fe by saying that at the time of the PDL La Russa and Meloni were right and not he and Gasparri who instead saw the future in Berlusconi.

Fini, let us remember, was the successor designated by the same Giorgio Almirante, a historical figure of the Italian right. However, when he reached power as President of the Chamber, Fini got lost and, due to an excess of realism, he almost slipped to the opposite side, opening an excessive dialogue with the former communists.

Same thing that happened symmetrically – even if first temporally – on the left with Achille Occhetto and the turning point of Bolognina. At that time you could feel it Massimo D’Alema to say that the Soviets weren’t even capable of making sticky candy paper.

With the fall of the Berlin Wall the extremes, that is PCI and MSIimmediately glimpsed the possibility of reaching power by quickly overcoming the socialist and Christian Democratic filters, respectively, towards an Anglo-Saxon conception in bipolarity.

But Fini’s mistake, compared to Occhetto, was to exceed in criticism. Just think when in Israel Fini said that “fascism was absolute evil”. For him, not only did the candy paper stick, as it did for D’Alema, but it was the candy itself that was completely rotten. Which may be true, but it is something that should have been left to say to the others, to the left certainly, not to him, heir to what was the fascist party, that is, the National Alliance, as the PDS was of the PCI.

And Giorgia Meloni also has to pay a minimum of attention

