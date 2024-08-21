Ciudad Juarez.- Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested Guillermo Antonio CL, for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of robbery with violence to a pharmacy, but he will be investigated for his participation in at least eight robberies of this type.

Municipal agents who were carrying out prevention work in the Villa Hermosa neighborhood responded to a call to the 911 emergency number where they reported a robbery at a pharmacy located at the intersection of Tecnológico Avenue and Chinameca Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers interviewed employees of the business who stated that moments before a subject had entered to threaten them with a knife, demanding money from the sales, and then fled boarding a Juárez Bus truck.

With the information obtained, they implemented a search operation where they stopped a Juárez Bus unit at the intersection of Paseo Triunfo de la República Street and Del Charro Avenue, from where they got off the alleged person responsible for the robbery for his arrest, from whom they seized the money from the affected pharmacy.

However, it was not possible to locate the knife he used to commit the crime, but it was fully identified by the employees, and its characteristics coincide with those of the person responsible for committing at least eight robberies between convenience stores and pharmacies in the sector.

Among the affected businesses are Farma Alivio on López Mateos and Vicente Guerrero, Farmacia Guadalajara on De La Raza and María Greever avenues, Farma Alivio on Paseo Triunfo de la República and Fidias, Farmacia Similares on Paseo Triunfo de la República and Platón, as well as three stores of the Oxxo Commercial Chain, all of which have video recordings from the security cameras where the store appears.