Argentine entrepreneur Lucas Groglio, 31, was awarded the category “Emerging Talent in Cocktails”, a recognition created by the International Competition of Wines and Spirits (IWSC for its acronym in English) to highlight those bartenders who are emerging as the “stars” of the future.

“Happy, Bewildered and Stunned having been recognized by @theiwsc The International Wine & Spirits Competition with an Emerging Talent Award in the Bartender 2021 category. It seems crazy to me to receive such an award from the cradle of cocktails, “he wrote on his official Instagram account.

And he added: “I feel that it’s an incredible prize, which makes me very happy to receive but which is undoubtedly not only for me, but for all Argentine bartenders. Everything I know, learn, develop and achieve was thanks to the collective effort of an entire community and a generation. “

Each year applications are received from more than 90 countries from around the world, which are evaluated by a jury made up of producers, distillers, sommeliers, distributors and industry influencers.

Together with Lucas, who was born in Buenos AiresNate Brown, from the United Kingdom, and Matthias Soberon, from Belgium, reached the final.

Lucas Groglio, winner of the “Emerging Talent in Cocktail” award, presented by the IWSC. Photo: IWSC Press.

For unanimous decision, the Argentine was chosen, who has been working in the field for more than 12 years, since he created his own cocktail company called “WE DO IT WELL”. In addition, he also has a particular interest in sustainability and how to apply it in his day-to-day life.

This is how it was born Conscious Cocktail, the first non-profit cocktail bar project that seeks to insert sustainability, responsible consumption and healthy habits into the DNA of the beverage industry.

In this sense, Lucas dedicated the last years to working towards an industry more sustainable and responsible, providing training, workshops and talks both at industry festivals and conventions as well as to the general public. In addition, it offers consulting on sustainability and cocktails to brands, fairs and festivals.

Meanwhile, the profits generated from the sales of cocktails in bottles, made with local, organic and sustainable products, “are destined to support bartenders and gastronomists (and their families) who lost their income due to the pandemic“.

Lucas Groglio, winner of the “Emerging Talent in Cocktail” award, presented by the IWSC. Photo: IWSC Press.

His commitment and determination made his story reach the ears of Ryan Chetiyawardana (better known as Mr. Lyan), maximum benchmark in sustainability within the beverage industry, who dedicated some emotional words to Lucas: “His commitment to the cause is admirable. Lucas was chosen for his ability to understand sustainability in a broader sense that also includes education ”.

DB