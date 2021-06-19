Have you ever heard of the history of the Togo dog? It’s a hero not too well known than what it was the epidemic that severely hit Alaska in 1925. This sweet and adorable little dog has done something extremely incredible to be able to help out in a very delicate emergency situation.

Leonhard Seppala was a sled dog breeder and trainer. The creatures he raised played an important role in the race to recover useful medicines in Nome for the terrible epidemic of 1925. In the same expedition in which another star was born, the dog Balto.

I hope I’m never the man who takes credit from any dog ​​or driver who took part in that race. We all did our best. But when the country was awakened by the enthusiasm for the serum pilot, I resented the statue in Balto, because if there is a dog that deserves a special mention it was Togo … When I left I never imagined that anyone would consider these dogs suitable for driving even in a short relay race… As for the leader, it was up to the driver who was selected to choose whichever dog he liked, and he chose Balto.

Balto for many years he was the only dog ​​mentioned as a hero of the serum race, also thanks to literature and some films. But in 2019 a film dedicated to Togo changed what we knew.

The dog was initially given to the wife of Seppala at the age of 6 months. He was not considered suitable for being a sled dog. It was thought to be too turbulent. But in a short time he showed what he was made of. When he started training he demonstrated his qualities as a leader.

The story of the Togo dog in the 1925 race during the epidemic

In the winter of 1925 a deadly epidemic struck the remote port of Nome, in Alaska, threatening the lives of 10 thousand inhabitants of the area. The children were more at risk, but an expedition saved everyone.

When an antitoxin was found it had to be taken from afar by train, 674 miles from the city, with a blizzard approaching, without the possibility of using the plane. I used sleds and Togo and Seppala covered 420 kilometers in three days, with very low temperatures. Only later were other teams added.

Togo saved everyone how many in the expedition, but the serum was entrusted to Balto, which is why it is believed that he is the hero and not Togo. But Seppala knew everything: