Animal Crossing: New Horizons became one of the most praised games during the first months of confinement, as it managed to bring many people together virtually.

This IP is exclusive to Nintendo, but that hasn’t stopped some people from trying to mimic their concept to bring them to other platforms.

Oddly enough, a user of Microsoft he discovered that Animal Crossing it is in this shop, although it is simply an impostor who took advantage of the name.

Twitter account @Nintendeal discovered that there is a Animal Crossing: New Horizons completely fake in the shop of Microsoft and it is sold for a low price.

The strangest thing is that it even uses art from the title of Nintendo, although the mechanics are completely different.

East Animal Crossing fake It was published as the work of HugoStudioLab and it’s literally all about animals crossing the street, of course, with simple graphics.

The Microsoft Store It sells it for a total of 53 Mexican pesos, and if you were wondering, it’s not worth buying even to try.

They are literally animals crossing a road.

We do not know for sure how long it has been available in the store, but it must be very recent, since Nintendo he is very jealous with the use of his IPs.

It will surely be a short time before they remove it permanently, since despite not being a replica of Animal Crossing, use official art and registered name.

Remember that this IP is exclusive to Nintendo and it did not launch on any other platform, although there is a version for mobile phones called Pocket camp, but it is a separate title.

Do not fall for the scam, and if you feel like playing Animal Crossing better save for a Nintendo switch.

