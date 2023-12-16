You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The situation went viral through a TikTok video
A United States electrician He got an unusual surprise while doing his work, a Ouija board hidden within the walls of a client's house. The unusual discovery was shared through a video on the TikTok platform by the user @mbaer118, generating rapid viralization on the networks.
The video shows the electrician sitting on the ground next to a wall that had been smashed during a repair task. With a tone between surprised and amused, The electrical professional reaches into the wall and pulls out a mysterious board. “What is this?” she questions herself in the clip. Upon turning it over, she realizes that it is a Ouija board, to which she responds with a resounding “no” and returns it to its original place.
What did America's electrician do next?
The electrician, with a touch of humor, comments: “No, back on the wall. It will never be seen.” His decision was supported by comments from viewers, who expressed their agreement with his choice. “The only correct answer,” commented one Internet user.
The video already has more than 1,300,000 views and another hundred comments, among which in an ironic touch, one comment joked about the connection between the electrician and paranormal electrical phenomena: “So we found the source of the flickering lights , but I'm not qualified to fix it,” referring to the popular belief that spirits can communicate through electricity or lights.
This unusual episode has generated great curiosity on the networksopening the dialogue where people left their experiences with both Ouija boards and old houses.
