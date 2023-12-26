Last December 25 was a special day, but for Cork Gaines, it doesn't just mean celebrating another year of life. Born on Christmas Day, the resident of the state of Texas shared what it is like to celebrate his birthday on the same day that the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated.

Despite the complexities, Cork reflects on his unique experience. Celebrating her birthday at the biggest celebration of the year not only gives you unique perspectives, but also a deeper appreciation for the importance of family.

It is a festive duality that, as the years go by, leads you to value the moments shared with loved ones. According to his account collected by Business Insiderthe experiences that accompany this festive duality are woven between the good, the bad and the ugly.

According to Cork Gaines, celebrating your birthday on Christmas has both pros and cons.

For Cork, celebrating your birthday at Christmas has the advantage of never working on your birthday, which is an extra Christmas gift. Christmas festivities blend naturally with the fun of your own anniversary. In addition, it has the easiest date to remember, December 25, with no possibility of forgetting. Extended family gatherings offer the promise of more gifts to unwrap, and over time, Cork values ​​family closeness even more.

However, not everything is joy. Constantly sympathetic responses and comments like “it must be hard” accompanied every mention of her birthday. Typical birthday experiences, like the famous 21st party in bars, are overshadowed by early nights and board games. Feeling overshadowed by the magnitude of Christmas, with mixed gifts and divided attention, provoked childish envy. And not always coinciding with Christmas schedules meant longing for the presence of friends at his celebrations.

The worst thing about having a birthday at Christmas, according to this American

Duality reaches its peak with a feeling of guilt at the time of gifts. He says that in his childhood, while cousins ​​and brothers opened piles of presents at Christmas, Cork waited patiently for “round two” from him. The longing to experience a “normal” birthday, unrelated to a massive festivityadded a layer of complexity to his experience.